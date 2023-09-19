Vicky Kaushal reveals he apologizes first during arguments with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal typically initiates apologies when resolving disagreements with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal is set to star in “The Great Indian Family” and “Sam Bahadur.”

Katrina Kaif is preparing for her role in “Tiger 3.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December 2021, have become a beloved couple by their fans.

The couple frequently shares their affection for each other on social media, captivating their followers. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal discussed how he handles disagreements with his actress-wife Katrina, mentioning that he typically initiates apologies. He also disclosed the advantages and disadvantages of being married to an actress.

He said, “Sometimes I admit when it’s not my mistake also. Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple ho jaati hai (Who wants drama? Owning up makes life simpler),” said the Raazi actor.

This clearly demonstrates that our beloved Bollywood couple shares a profound and highly understanding relationship with each other.

In the interview, Vicky also shared that marrying someone in the same profession as his has its advantages and disadvantages. On the positive side, sharing the same profession allows them to better comprehend each other’s work schedules. However, the demanding shooting schedules can sometimes limit the amount of time they have to spend together.

“One pro would be that we understand our schedules aren’t nine-to-five, there are no Sundays, there are no weekdays, and weekends. So, that understanding is there. The con is that sometimes, you are both shooting for a film and it’s going non-stop, and sometimes a month can pass without us having spent time with each other. Sometimes, I can have day shoots and she can have night shoots, so when I return from work, she leaves, and we don’t get any time with each other despite living under the same roof,” said Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal is set to star in “The Great Indian Family,” slated for a September 22 release. Additionally, he will appear in the film “Sam Bahadur.” Meanwhile, Katrina is preparing for her role in “Tiger 3,” where she will be paired with Salman Khan.

