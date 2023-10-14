Ali Zafar Unveils World Cup Anthem 2023

Ali Zafar releases “MAZA AYA” for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

He produces and directs the song, with music by Ali Mustafa.

The release adds excitement to the upcoming World Cup.

Ali Zafar, a Pakistani artist, has published his song for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

The well-known musician uploaded the music video for the hymn “MAZA AYA” to his YouTube channel. He wrote the caption for the post. “For the love of cricket and my fans… once again… BHAEE HAZIR HAI. Hope aap sab ko ‘MAZA AYA’!”

It was produced and directed by Ali Zafar, with music production services provided by Ali Mustafa.

He unveiled the hymn when Pakistan and India faced off in a high-voltage World Cup 2023 encounter in Ahmedabad, India, with team green hoping to overcome the hosts’ jinx in the 50-over mega event.

