Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st Birthday: Upcoming Movie Projects

Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday and a slate of upcoming films.

Anticipated releases: “Ganapath,” “Kalki 2898 AD,” “Uyarndha Manithan,” and “Thalaivar 170.”

Bachchan’s box office reign persists from the 1970s.

Today marks the 81st birthday of Bollywood’s “Shahenshah,” Amitabh Bachchan. With almost 200 film appearances, Bachchan has dominated the box office since the 1970s.

One of the most recognizable performers in Indian film, Bachchan was born in Allahabad on October 11, 1942.

Here is a look at the slate of films he has coming out on his birthday:

Ganapath: The Birth of a Hero

Vikas Bahl is the director of the science fiction action movie Ganapath: A Hero is Born. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role in the film, costarring with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. Its budget, according to reports, is ₹200 crore. Ganapath’s original release date of December 2022 was pushed back. The current date of its theatrical debut is October 20, 2023.

Kalki 2898 AD

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD (stylized as KALKI 2898-A.D.) is an epic science fiction movie set in a dystopian future. In addition to Bachchan, the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in an ensemble cast. With a ₹600 crore (US$75 million) budget, Kalki 2898 AD is the most costly Indian film ever produced. In 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is slated for release in theaters.

Uyarndha Manithan

Tamil Vannan is the director of the drama film Uyarndha Manithan. In the primary starring roles of the film are Amitabh Bachchan and S.J. Surya. The movie Uyarndha Manithan is scheduled to open in theaters on April 30, 2024.

Thalaivar 170

Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan play the main roles in the action-drama movie “Thalaivar 170.” Their most recent collaboration was on the family drama Hum (1991). Thailaivar denotes their first collaboration in thirty-two years.

