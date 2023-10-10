Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Details on Kim Kardashian’s Tape Scandal

Caitlyn Jenner on 2007 Kardashian controversy.

Stayed out of it, uncertain about Kris and Kim’s involvement.

Tape release mystery persists.

Caitlyn Jenner spoke candidly about the incident with the disclosure of Kim Kardashian’s pornographic video. On Sky’s three-part documentary series House of Kardashian, the former Olympian reflected on what happened in 2007 and discussed how she handled the situation when Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was published.

Caitlyn admitted, “To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it,” noting that her ex-wife Kris Jenner never brought up the subject with her.

The 73-year-old said, “My initial reaction was ‘I don’t know what’s going on, I’m going to go to the golf club,’” The Kardashians star continued, “I never talked to Kimberly. I don’t know what happened, why it happened.”

Caitlyn added that she is still unsure whether Kris and Kim were responsible for the video’s release.

The viral video, which was leaked months before the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was from when the Skims model was dating Ray. Despite having a great career, Kim claimed that people continually “held it over her head” after the show concluded in 2021 after 20 seasons.

