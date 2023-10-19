Dua Lipa Calls For ‘Ceasefire In Gaza’

Dua Lipa commented on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

She asked countries to solve the severe humanitarian issue in Gaza.

She expressed her great grief on her Instagram Story.

Dua Lipa, a Hollywood celebrity, recently used her Instagram Story to convey her sincere comments on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

The English-Albanian singer, who is of Muslim descent, expressed her great grief and asked countries to solve the severe humanitarian issue in a moving and thorough statement on her Instagram Story.

Lipa also posted a fundraiser titled “Urgent relief for Gaza’s children” and contributed her voice by adding, “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and Palestine. I grieve for the lives lost in the distressing attacks in Israel and for the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million individuals, half of them children, endure unimaginable hardships.”

She added, “For now, I fervently hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and appeal to governments to intervene in this unfolding crisis. Our collective hope rests on finding the compassion to acknowledge this severe humanitarian predicament.” She concluded her message by “sending love to Palestinian and Jewish communities around the world, who bear the weight of this burden more deeply than most.”

On the eleventh day of the conflict, Israel launched a deadly attack in Gaza, hitting Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, and killing approximately 500 people, including women and children. Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, confirmed the high fatality toll, with many of the casualties being children and women who had serious injuries. The aftermath of the hospital attack was a frightening spectacle, and medical resources are running low.

