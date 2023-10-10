Dua Lipa deletes Instagram feed, Leaves fans puzzled with trippy image as profile picture

Dua Lipa removed every social media post she has ever made.

She changed her profile photo to a kaleidoscopic rendering of her eye.

She also deleted all of the original thumbnails for her music videos on YouTube.

Dua said in August that her third studio album, expected to arrive in 2024, will have a “different sound,” and that she will continue to focus only on pop songs.

The 28-year-old singer further explained that she will embrace the sounds of “1970s-era psychedelia” without “alienating” her followers.

Additionally, Dua hinted at working with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, saying, “This album will be less personal than others.”

The One Kiss singer told her “Cold Heart” co-writer Sir Elton John last year that she was halfway through the record.

Since beginning her professional career in 2013, Dua has released two studio albums, Dua Lipa and Future Nostalgia.

