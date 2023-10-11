SRK’s ‘Jawan’ Streaming Date on Netflix Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” to stream on Netflix this month.

The action thriller features a star-studded cast.

Exact release date on Netflix is still a mystery.

Advertisement

The fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting the Netflix streaming of his film “Jawan,” but when will it happen?

Jawan, which is currently 33 days into its theatrical run and was directed by the well-known director Atlee, will be available on Netflix later this month.

The plot of Jawan revolves around a fast-paced action thriller that follows the emotional journey of a guy determined to right social injustices. It is said that ladies are the main subject of the film. Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi are among the languages in which the movie has been released. Shah Rukh plays a father and a son in the movie Jawan. With Vijay Sethupathi portraying a threatening villain and Nayanthara playing a fearless police officer, it features an ensemble cast.

The supporting cast of the movie also includes Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and others. There will be a cameo appearance by Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone.

In an incredible deal apparently valued at Rs 250 crore, Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for Jawan. Although the release date hasn’t been formally announced, people familiar with the production indicate that Jawan may be available on November 2. On the other hand, according to another report, Jawan might be freed on October 28 or 29, 2023.

Jawan on OTT will now have twenty more minutes, according to Zoom. This includes a few scenes that were edited out for the theatrical release, one of which being a significant action sequence. The initial 2 hours and 45 minutes that the OTT ran in theaters will now be around 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Also Read Mission Raniganj Actor Praises Success of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” Akshay Kumar praised Shah Rukh Khan's latest hit movie, "Jawan." Akshay said...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.