Sai Pallavi aspires for roles like Padmaavat & Bajirao Mastani

Sai Pallavi recently delivered a cinematic masterpiece in the form of legal drama Gargi.

She plays a loving daughter, who will go to any extent to save her father.

She said she wants to play a role like the ones played by the actress in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

She was quoted as saying, “Sometimes I think of myself. You see a few movies and think, ‘Oh, I wish I had a part.'” I have seen Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, and sometimes you will think the same thing. I think that when I did Shyam Singha Roy and had to play someone from a different time, I felt a little bit satisfied. I’d like to keep my full-time job for as long as possible.

Back to Gargi, the project is about the struggles of Gargi (Sai Pallavi), a school teacher whose father doesn’t come home one day. She goes out to find his dad because she is worried about his health. Later, she is shocked to find out that her father was arrested for raping a nine-year-old girl. The doting daughter goes to court to prove that her dad is not guilty.

Along with Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi will also play the leading lady. This drama, which still doesn’t have a name, is being made by Kamal Haasan’s production company Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India. The working title is SK21. Kamal Haasan will also be a main character in the project.