Salman Khan announces No Entry sequel at the Vikrant Rona event

When Salman Khan suddenly appeared on stage at a Vikrant Rona function, everyone was taken aback. While speaking with the media, the star of this Kichcha Sudeepa film, Jacqueline Fernandez, made an intriguing statement. The superstar might have revealed that he would begin No Entry 2 after finishing Bhaijaan at the media interview.

While numerous performers, including director Anees Bazmee, have previously shared information regarding the No Entry sequel. It was also claimed that it was becoming difficult to change the shoot schedules due to Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor’s work commitments. Salman may have been considering starting No Entry 2 in December, according to Anees Bazmee in an interview. But it appears that the actor used the Vikrant Rona event as a platform to drop a big hint about beginning the comedy’s filming.

He not only invited Anees Bazmee to the Vikrant Rona event but also added, “Yahan par aise writer director baite hain… Rs.100 100 crore ki hit de raha hai aadmi, woh bhi comedy mein… kal No Entry Mein bhi deyega … 300 crore.” (There is a writer-director here… he is giving Rs. 100 100 crore hits, and that too in comedy. He will give one with No Entry too. It will be Rs. 300 crores). His statement seems to have become an affirmation of sorts. Where it is being said that the actor will kick off the Anees Bazmee directorial No Entry 2 (Sequel). As soon as he finishes the shoot of Bhaijaan (Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali).