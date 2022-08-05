Inder Raj Anand created 23 pages of climax day before he died

Shahenshah and Amitabh Bachchan are interchangeable terms.

Shahenshah and Amitabh Bachchan are interchangeable terms. Despite being released 35 years ago, the movie is still known for its dialogue and plot, both of which were penned by the late Inder Raj Anand. But we hardly know that Inder was dying before the climax could be filmed and that he passed away just one day after giving his son Tinnu Anand the script for the climax.

Amitabh Bachchan played Inspector Vijay Shrivastav, a police officer who moonlighted as Shahenshah. Without revealing his true identity, in the Tinnu Anand-directed movie. Meenakshi Sheshadri, Pran, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri, and Prem Chopra were also featured in Shehanshah.

Director Tinnu Anand once told Cinestaan in an interview, “When I went to the hospital, my set was coming up, while the dialogues for the climax were not complete. I was worried as I wanted him to finish the entire 23 pages of dialogue, all to be spoken by one actor in the court. It was a gigantic effort.”

Talking about how the climax scene was written by Inder Raj Anand in his last days in a hospital, he said, “He (Inder) saw the worried look on my face. He called me to his side, oxygen mask on, and said, ‘don’t worry son, I will not ditch you. I won’t let people say that a father has left his son down by not finishing his climax’. You won’t believe it, on the last day, just before he breathed his last, he sat down with my assistant in the hospital and he put a full stop to the climax.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s wife and actor Jaya Bachchan is credited for the story of Shehanshah but Tinnu denies the same. He said, “It was all a lie. It was a just a matter of convenience. I can’t tell you the reason. It’s a known fact that the story was mine. I was the one who surrendered the title to Jaya ji.”

Shehanshah became the second highest grossing film of 1988. Among its most famous dialogues are “Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap hote hai, naam hai Shahenshah”.