Dev and the Astraverse start work on part 2 and 3 sequels of “Brahmastra,” after the big success of the film

Director Ayan Mukerji has been forced to begin production on “Brahmastra: Part One – Shivasubsequent “parts by the film’s enormous success. The director tweeted, “BRAHMSTRA Part One is 11 days old today and on this Monday (day of Shiv) giving out some nice clean energy for…” in a post announcing that the movie has earned Rs 360 crore at international box offices. What the movie has already accomplished! As the holiday season approaches, The Journey will continue throughout the coming weeks. All of the audience feedback, whether positive or negative, is being thoroughly absorbed and learned from. The AMAZING fan theories that are available (some of which we will absolutely employ in the future!)

Regarding the follow-up, Ayan continued, “PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! When this first baby was born, I didn’t believe I’d be prepared to return to work right away, but the energy from our audiences has inspired me to do just that…! Thank you #brahmastra #astraverse for everything. In order to prevent a delay in the sequels, Ranbir Kapor recently revealed to IndiaToday that they intend to shoot both parts 2 and 3 simultaneously. For the sequel, Ranbir Kapoor will reprise his role as Shiva in addition to introducing a number of new characters.

Ranbir Kapoor commented, “I feel the overwhelming affection from the public for the film is the largest Brahmastra we have,” when discussing the enormous success of “Brahmastra”. I’m overjoyed and immensely delighted to have received these responses. I sincerely appreciate every supporter and watcher, and I want to thank you all. This movie, in my opinion, is fantastic for bringing people back to the theatre. All we needed was this. Cinema is all about people expressing their feelings, being entertained, laughing, and applauding.

