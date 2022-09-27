Inaaya Naumi Kemmu follows the Navratri colours, twins with mom

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, celebrated Navratri at home.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, celebrated Navratri at home. She was accompanied by her mother, who also wore red clothing to match the festival’s color scheme. People who are celebrating Navratri wear red clothing on Tuesday. During the next nine days of the festival, they wear royal blue, yellow, green, grey, orange, peacock green, and pink.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was filmed by Soha completing the puja ceremonies at their house. Inaaya is depicted in the video wearing a red traditional dress. The small girl closes her eyes as she prays in front of the idol and places a tikka on the actor’s forehead.

Sharing the video, Soha wrote, “Red for the passion and love with which we celebrate the power of the divine feminine on this second day of Navratri#happynavratri.” Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “God bless Inaaya Her upbringing has been impeccable and kudos to both her parents.” “May Maa Durga bless her !! So cute,” added another one. Meanwhile, Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi too dropped a red heart and a loved-up emoji in the comment section.

As part of the Navratri color scheme, Soha had earlier uploaded a picture of Inaya wearing white attire. It was titled “Happy Navratri” and showed her bowing her head and praying.

Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are the parents of Soha Ali Khan. She is Saba and Saif Ali Khan’s younger sister. Kunal Kemmu and she were wed in 2015. Inaaya, the couple’s first child, was born in 2017.

Along with Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, and Ayesha Jhulka, Soha recently featured in Hush Hush. She lately disclosed that Inaaya doesn’t comprehend the necessity of her mother’s employment. She said, “She (Inaaya) gets it but she is still very much like ‘I don’t see why you have to’. She feels one person going is enough so the other person can be home.”