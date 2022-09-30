Kareena Kapoor wants birthday cake of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

On Thursday, actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated the fifth birthday of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

On Thursday, actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated the fifth birthday of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The pair posted messages and photos on Instagram from the birthday celebrations. Kareena Kapoor, an actor, responded to the tweet with a humorous comment.

As the child cut a cake in the first image, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal, and Inaaya sat around. Inaaya was assisted in cutting the cake by Kunal Kemmu, and Soha grinned as she turned to face someone. In the second picture, Soha was holding Kunal when they were posing outside, and Kunal had his arm around her.

Inaaya dressed appropriately for the event in a pink dress and headpiece. Kunal donned beige slacks and a white T-shirt, and Soha wore a white T-shirt and black tights. Inaaya was welcomed by Soha and Kunal in September 2017.

Sharing the pictures, Soha captioned the post, “And just like that… 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love (nazar and red heart emojis).” Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday beautiful princess. I want cake …” Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Inaya @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu.”

Lara Bhupathi said, “Happy birthday Inaya!! Such a big girl!!” Kritika Kamra’s comment read, “Outfits on point! Hbd Inaaya.” Neha Dhupia wrote, “Inni, we love you.” Cyrus Sahukar, Saba Ali Khan, Gul Panag, Sophie Choudry, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao among many others wished Inaaya.

Taking to her Instagram account, Saba also shared pictures from Inaaya’s birthday bash. She posed with Soha in one of the photos and gave a peck on her niece’s cheek in another picture. She wrote, “LOVE Both….Sister n MY Inni jaan Always….! #happy #5th #birthday #innijaan Stay blessed n Happy forever. God bless.”

On Thursday, Kareena wished Inaaya with an Instagram post. She posted a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya praying. Kareena wrote, “I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …(red heart emoji). Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…(laughing and black heart emojis) @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu. Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…”

Kareena appeared opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha. She also just finished filming her OTT debut project under Sujoy Ghosh’s direction. The Devotion of Suspect X, a Japanese novel with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the key characters, served as the inspiration for the movie. She has also started getting ready for Hansal Mehta’s movie.

Soha’s most recent appearance was in the web series Hush Hush on Amazon Prime Video, which also starred Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna. On September 22, it came out.