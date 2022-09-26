Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt's sleeping positions

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt’s sleeping positions

Articles
Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt’s sleeping positions

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt’s sleeping positions

  • Actor Ranbir Kapoor has discussed his wife Alia Bhatt’s sleep-related shenanigans and how he puts up with them.
  • In a recent interview, Ranbir discussed his difficulties in getting Alia Bhatt to sleep with him.
  • When asked what aspect of Alia he finds admirable, Ranbir responded that she is “excellent” in whatever she does.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has discussed his wife Alia Bhatt’s sleep-related shenanigans and how he puts up with them. In a recent interview, Ranbir discussed his difficulties in getting Alia Bhatt to sleep with him. When asked what aspect of Alia he finds admirable, Ranbir responded that she is “excellent” in whatever she does.

When questioned about Alia’s qualities that Ranbir “tolerates” in an interview, the actor replied, “What happens with her when she sleeps is that she starts moving diagonally and eventually your bed space becomes smaller and smaller. Her head is somewhere, her legs are somewhere, and eventually, I’m on the corner of the bed, really struggling with that.”

Replying to the same question about Ranbir, Alia said, “One thing I like about Ranbir is his silence. He is a very good listener. And one thing I tolerate is also his silence. Like sometimes I (hitting Ranbir) need him to respond and he doesn’t respond because is he like this zen.”

Alia and Ranbir appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s most recent film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, for the first time. The high-budget fantasy adventure epic was launched on September 9 and has garnered more than 400 crore in worldwide box office revenue.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna also appear in Brahmastra, and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone make brief appearances. Director S S Rajamouli is presenting the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film, which is now playing in theaters in Hindi in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D.

Alia has a number of upcoming projects, including Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also featured in the Netflix movie. Alia will also appear in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar’s upcoming film as director. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh are also featured in the movie. In February of next year, it is expected to be released in theaters. She also has the Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Le Zaraa from Farhan Akhtar.

Alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Ranbir will appear in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama movie Animal. In addition, he will star alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the next, untitled romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan, which is scheduled to open in theaters on March 8, 2023.

