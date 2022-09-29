Sanjay Dutt to co-produce his next with producer Deepak Mukut

With movies like “KGF Chapter 2” and later “Shamshera,” Dutt has been making some pretty intriguing decisions.

With movies like “KGF Chapter 2” and later “Shamshera,” Sanjay Dutt has been making some pretty intriguing decisions. Despite the latter’s poor box office performance, his Adheera performance in “KGF 2” was very legendary. One hears that the actor and “Dhaakad” producer Deepak Mukut are working on an action movie.

According to a rumor, Sanjay and Deepak have been wanting to work together for some time and will be co-producing a film. Dutt will be in it as well. This project’s production work has started. The movie is scheduled to start production this year, but the announcement won’t come until the complete cast has been established.

Sanjay’s next film appearances include Mithun Chakraborty’s “Baap” opposite Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and Ahmed Khan. A significant chunk of the film has already been filmed, and production will go back up in October of this year.The next film, “Ghudchadhi,” will also have Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon working together. The film’s Binoy Gandhi-directed filming is now over.