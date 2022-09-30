“We have a message for you,” : Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have just sent a heartfelt audio...
In the meantime, we have discovered the lovely wedding logo created for the #RiAli wedding. If you carefully observed Richa Chadha’s mehendi design, you probably already saw their wedding logo.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding invitation and the logo’s idea were both released on Instagram by designer Puneet Gupta. The couple’s initials, “A” and “R,” printed in a golden typeface, are combined to create a simple yet stylish design. Prior to the pre-wedding celebrations, Richa Chadha may have flaunted her mehendi design if you watched her Instagram story yesterday. Her mehendi design had a logo in the exact centre, encircled by lotus designs.
Richa and Ali are a charming lively pair, so we wanted to design something that is indicative of their earthy and joyful attitude, according to designer Puneet Gupta, who also shared the inspiration for the wedding invitation and logo. And a classic Bollywood poster is the only appropriate way to portray them.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently posted images from their pre-wedding celebrations. Ali chose an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla chikankari kurta with churidar, while the actress is wearing a Rahul Mishra pastel-colored lehenga. Richa wished everyone a “Mohabbat Mubarak” while posting the images.
