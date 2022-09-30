Wedding logo for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed; it is simple, sophisticated, and exquisite

The pre-wedding festivities for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who will be wed in a few days, have already started.

The pair was sighted at the Mumbai airport two days before to their flight to Delhi for their wedding celebrations.

Now that the initial photos from their pre-wedding event have appeared on social media, they are positively surreal.

In the meantime, we have discovered the lovely wedding logo created for the #RiAli wedding. If you carefully observed Richa Chadha’s mehendi design, you probably already saw their wedding logo.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding invitation and the logo’s idea were both released on Instagram by designer Puneet Gupta. The couple’s initials, “A” and “R,” printed in a golden typeface, are combined to create a simple yet stylish design. Prior to the pre-wedding celebrations, Richa Chadha may have flaunted her mehendi design if you watched her Instagram story yesterday. Her mehendi design had a logo in the exact centre, encircled by lotus designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐏𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐓 𝐆𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐀 𝐈𝐍𝐕𝐈𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 (@puneet_gupta_invitations)

Richa and Ali are a charming lively pair, so we wanted to design something that is indicative of their earthy and joyful attitude, according to designer Puneet Gupta, who also shared the inspiration for the wedding invitation and logo. And a classic Bollywood poster is the only appropriate way to portray them.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently posted images from their pre-wedding celebrations. Ali chose an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla chikankari kurta with churidar, while the actress is wearing a Rahul Mishra pastel-colored lehenga. Richa wished everyone a “Mohabbat Mubarak” while posting the images.