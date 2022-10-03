Filming for Randeep Hooda’s SwatantryaVeer Savarkar has begun

One of the best actors in the business, Randeep Hooda, never fails to wow us with his stirring performances

In the official biopic of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, SwatantraVeer Savarkar, the Highway actor is now ready to take on the title character

Randeep makes his directing debut with it as well

The actor from Do Lafzon Ki Kahani has since announced to his followers via social media that filming for his future film has begun.

Randeep posted it on his Instagram account with the caption:

“This is a special moment. Lights, Camera HISTORY! Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh’s #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar’s 140th birth anniversary.”

Utkarsh Naithani and Hooda co-wrote the script for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, which was produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios. Randeep recently disclosed that he shed roughly 18 pounds to match the role and fulfil the necessary prerequisites.

Check out Randeep Hooda's post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) In May of this year, on the 139th anniversary of the birth of independence hero Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Randeep debuted the first image from his upcoming movie, Swatantra Veer Savarkar. "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India's struggle for freedom and self-actualization," Randeep stated in the description of the photo he shared. I sincerely hope that I can convey his genuine tale, which has been swept under the rug for so long, and rise to the occasion of stepping into the large shoes of a great revolutionary. Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti to all of you! Mahesh Manjrekar was previously listed as the film's director. Randeep will next be seen in the upcoming vengeance drama CAT on Netflix, which is being helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. He also has the social comedy Unfair & Lovely, starring Ileana D'Cruz.