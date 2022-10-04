Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Ponniyin Selvan Day 4 box office revenues; astonishing hold, Tamil Nadu’s biggest non-holiday Monday ever
Ponniyin Selvan Day 4 box office revenues; astonishing hold, Tamil Nadu’s biggest non-holiday Monday ever

Ponniyin Selvan Day 4 box office revenues; astonishing hold, Tamil Nadu’s biggest non-holiday Monday ever

Articles
Advertisement
Ponniyin Selvan Day 4 box office revenues; astonishing hold, Tamil Nadu’s biggest non-holiday Monday ever

Ponniyin Selvan Day 4 box office revenues; astonishing hold, Tamil Nadu’s biggest non-holiday Monday ever

Advertisement
  • At the Indian box office, Ponniyin Selvan had a fantastic Monday
  • Earning close to Rs. 25 crores approximately, bringing its four-day total to Rs. 138 crores approximately
  • Only 35% less was collected on Monday compared to Sunday, which is an exceptional hold given the level of business the movie is generating.
Advertisement

Yesterday in Tamil Nadu, the movie broke Vikram’s previous non-holiday Monday record with an estimated collection of Rs. 16.50–17 crores. Only Bigil, which earned Rs. 17.90 crores throughout the Diwali vacation, had a higher Monday take. The only other Monday with a double-digit gross was Labor Day weekend, when Baahubali 2 brought in Rs. 10.40 crores.

Also Read

Most popular Tamil film of 2022 is “Ponniyin Selvan: I”
Most popular Tamil film of 2022 is “Ponniyin Selvan: I”

Ponniyin Selvan: I did a roaring business at the box office, collecting...

The film’s box office bonanza continues today as well, with Tuesday’s pre-sales beginning the day higher than Monday’s. The collections can increase today, and it’s feasible that the movie would surpass Rs. 100 crores in the state by day’s end after only five days since its premiere. Previously, a film in Tamil Nadu might reach the three-digit threshold in seven days. PS-1 can beat that time by a full two days.

The following table lists Ponniyin Selvan’s box office earnings in India:

Friday – Rs. 38.50 crores
Saturday – Rs. 35.75 crores

Advertisement
Sunday – Rs. 39 crores
Monday – Rs. 24.75 crores

Total – Rs. 138 crores

In Tamil Nadu, PS-1 is anticipated to earn more than Rs. 125 crores in its opening week, breaking the previous record by at least 25%. It would appear that Vikram’s entire run may be completed in two weeks, if not by the third weekend. Even 200 crores appear doable at this moment; yet, considering how yesterday’s events played out, it seems improbable that that will happen. The film’s ultimate goal will be to surpass Baahubali 2’s statewide box office performance. Vikram managed to smash the box office record earlier this year, but Baahubali 2 still only attracted 1.22 crores of viewers in Tamil Nadu. It would be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming weeks as Ponniyin Selvan has the momentum to take down the giant.

Also Read

Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal in BTS of Ponniyin Selvan 1
Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal in BTS of Ponniyin Selvan 1

R Prathiban, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I co-star, gave her access to...

Ponniyin Selvan’s box office performance in India is broken down by region as follows:

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu – Rs. 82 crores
AP/TS – Rs. 16 crores
Karnataka – Rs. 14.25 crores
Kerala – Rs. 12.25 crores
North India – Rs. 13.50 crores

Total – Rs. 138 crores

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Somy Ali want Salman Khan to apologize publicly for alleged abuse
Somy Ali want Salman Khan to apologize publicly for alleged abuse
Zoya Akhtar posts toddler pic of Farhan Akhtar for his 49th birthday
Zoya Akhtar posts toddler pic of Farhan Akhtar for his 49th birthday
Waseem Badami and Son in new Umrah Pictures
Waseem Badami and Son in new Umrah Pictures
The reason behind Rabia Anum left geo after 8 years
The reason behind Rabia Anum left geo after 8 years
Prince Harry popularity among the British public is 38%
Prince Harry popularity among the British public is 38%
Umar Akmal's Weird Father-Daughter Moment: See Video
Umar Akmal's Weird Father-Daughter Moment: See Video
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story