Shah Rukh and Salman Khan imitated each other on Bigg Boss

Fans will never get enough of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bromance, despite the fact that they have been in numerous films together and, if reports are to be believed, will make cameo appearances in each other’s upcoming projects. In an old clip from the Bigg Boss 9 set, the two actors play a silly game of charades while imitating other Bollywood celebrities. Fans enjoyed their chemistry on-screen in the recent video that was uploaded on the microblogging website Reddit.

In 2015, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol participated in Bigg Boss 9 to promote their movie Dilwale. The show’s host was Salman. During their presentation, Salman and Shah Rukh engaged in a game of silly charades in which each had to imitate a well-known Bollywood name while the other had to guess it. They received the names via random cards. A portion of this amusing episode may be seen in a video on the Reddit subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip.

Salman mimics Anil Kapoor’s chuckle at the beginning of the video, which leads king khan to guess the actor’s name. After telling Salman that Prabhu Deva doesn’t talk much, Shah Rukh draws his name and imitates his distinctive dancing technique. An excited Salman yells, “Prabhu Deva!” He then appreciates Shah Rukh for matching the choreographer’s dancing style. Shah Rukh draws Hrithik Roshan’s name next and Salman shows off the actor’s famous Ek Pal Ka Jeena step, and Shah Rukh easily guesses it.

When he is forced to mimic Salman in front of him, the fun really starts. The actor mimics his swagger, walking gait, eye-widening expression, and even sniffing and rubbing his nose. Salman beams and gestures toward himself as the audience applauds. Salman must then replicate Shah Rukh, who he does by striking the same position with his arms and laughing in the same manner. In a jab at his 2004 film of the same name, Shah Rukh makes him repeat it a few times before adding, “Main hoon na (It’s me)”.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “They seem to have a solid friendship.” Many fans said their chemistry requires them to work together more often. “They actually have good chemistry. Someone cast them together,” commented one fan. When pointed out that they have appeared in several films together, the commenter added, “They should do some comedy movie together like Andaz Apna Apna.”

Salman will star in Tiger 3, the third instalment of his well-liked Tiger franchise, while King khan will next be seen in Pathaan. According to rumours, both actors would appear as their respective characters in one other’s movies for lengthy cameos, joining the two movies into one shared canon.