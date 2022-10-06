Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra discusses how his movie “Thank God” and “Ram Setu” clashed

Is Alia Bhatt's cat Edward, a gift from Sidharth Malhotra?

  • Sidharth Malhotra discussed his next film Thank God and the possibility of its release date conflicting with that of Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu.
  • The conversation was published by Indian website.

Sidharth revealed that he felt the story of Thank God to be one that he could relate to, and that it was the first script in his career that he had ever listened to in its whole. Sidharth shared his excitement over the upcoming Diwali premiere of the film by saying that he cannot wait.

Sidharth stated, “It’s a story that anybody can identify with. The very first script that I felt like I, you know, listened to from beginning to end, I knew at that time that it made me laugh, and by the time it was over, it had a fantastic message to convey.”

Sidharth also discussed the possibility of his movie competing with Ram Setu “It’s not something that, in my opinion, would be detrimental to any other movie or take anything away from it. We hope that everything goes well for Akshay Kumar in his upcoming flick Ram Setu. It is entirely up to the viewing public.”

The key characters in the film Thank God are played by Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, and the film was directed by Indra Kumar. On October 25, it is anticipated that the movie will be made available to watch in theatres.

