Akshay Kumar to headline Khel Khel Mein with Taapsee and Vaani

Actor Akshay Kumar has already moved on to other projects after receiving a heartbreaking no to Hera Pheri 3.

Actor Akshay Kumar has already moved on to other projects after receiving a heartbreaking no to Hera Pheri 3. We have unique knowledge that the 55-year-old has already signed on to star in and direct a comedy movie. The eagerly anticipated film, Khel Khel Mein, will be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The actor, who was most recently seen in Raksha Bandhan, was previously linked to the project, but nothing was confirmed until recently. However, people familiar with the project tell us that it is proceeding as planned and that the remainder of the cast has already been chosen.

“The film will see Akshay reuniting with his Bell Bottom (2021) co-star Vaani Kapoor, and also his Naam Shabana (2017) and Mission Mangal (2019) co-star Taapsee Pannu. In addition to this, the film will also star popular Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk in a prominent role. Some more actors would be coming on board, but details are yet to be finalised,” the source elaborates.

Kumar’s fans couldn’t be happier to see him return to his comedic roots with Khel Khel Mein. We can’t wait to hear more information and see the first trailer for the movie, which is anticipated to start production next year.

