Neena Gupta talks about her marriage with Vivek Mehra

With sought roles in several films each year, Neena Gupta’s career is currently flourishing. Along with her spouse Vivek Mehra and daughter Masaba Gupta, she has a stable personal life. Neena Gupta has now discussed the challenging time in her second marriage to Vivek in a new interview.

Neena spent time with Vivek at their Mukteshwar residence throughout the Covid shutdown. She posted numerous images from their enjoyable time together, including one in which he used to give her a head massage because there wasn’t a hairdresser nearby.

Talking about settling down with her now husband Vivek Mehra, Neena saud in an interview, “I have some connection with planes. I met him in the plane. Yes, that was a very nice phase. It was difficult because he was already married with two children. It was a tough time for me, very very tough time. Nikal gaya (that time has passed).”

Neena stated in the same interview that she does not believe there is anything comparable to love between a man and a woman. She said, “It’s only with a child that love I feel that I can do anything for her. For my husband I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him like I will do for Masaba.”

Last year, Vivek was asked about his union with Neena. He said, “It has been outstanding. No politics, no conspiracies, just love.”

This month, Neena’s movie Uunchai was released. Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa are featured in it as well. Positive reviews greeted the release of the Sooraj Barjatya movie. She was previously featured with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye. Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with it.