Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, and others attended Sidharth-Kiara’s reception

Sidharth and Kiara hosting a wedding reception today.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their closest friends.

Abhishek Bachchan is the first person to arrive at the wedding celebration.

Advertisement

The first wedding preview for newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra was a visual feast. It appears to be straight out of a fairytale. On February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the couple exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family members. The pair are hosting a wedding reception today, February 12, in Mumbai, so the festivities just became a whole lot more extravagant.

Abhishek Bachchan is the first person to arrive at the wedding celebration. As shown in the pictures, AB chose a traditional tuxedo with clean lines and fancy shoes. Ajay Devgn, the star of Drishyam, was also photographed entering the celebration with his wife Kajol. Hugging one other and greeting their guests as they arrive to celebrate another day of their love and marriage, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen.

As the guests have begun to arrive, the wedding party including Bollywood celebrities has gotten off to a glittering start. Anupam Kher, a seasoned actor, is one of the few early arrivals to Sid and Kiara‘s wedding celebration.

Take a Look

Advertisement

With their glitzy appearances, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani attracted considerable attention.

Advertisement

Vidya Balan arrives with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Neetu Kapoor sported a floral print traditional suit while Alia Bhatt wore a sequin saree. Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pictures with their family Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, a well-known celebrity couple. The Couple exchanged vows in... Ishita Advani, the sister of Kiara Advani, looked lovely wearing a pink fusion saree and a top with embellishments. Their pre-wedding reception, which was followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, was a lavish affair. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, and a few more members of the film business attended her wedding together with Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. Sidharth and Kiara traveled to Delhi for their first celebration following their Jaisalmer wedding. In every regard, they kept it very simple. Advertisement In their first wedding video, Kiara Advani enters the ceremony wearing a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga and dancing to a remix of the song “Ranjha” from their movie Shershaah. After exchanging garlands, they had their first kiss to seal the deal. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) Advertisement Kiara Advani said on Season 7 of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan that “We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met,” We happened to run into each other, and “I’ll never forget that night.” Eventually, they became close on the Shershaah set of their debut movie together. Sid and Kiara had always kept quiet about their relationship, despite the fact that admirers usually praised them after seeing their adorable images from dinner dates and holidays. Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Kira Advani’s wedding sweet box pictures They offered them a package of mithai (sweets). 16 distinct sweets are...