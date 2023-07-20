Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor is a beloved Bollywood actress.

She captivatingly promotes her film “Bawaal.”

Her recent glamorous look in a sparkling silver bodycon dress with a butterfly neckline steals the spotlight.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, known for her immense popularity, is currently promoting her upcoming film “Bawaal.” Her stunning and glamorous appearances have always mesmerized her fans. Recently, she caught everyone’s attention with her glittery silver bodycon dress, exuding elegance and allure.

In a captivating reel shared on social media, Janhvi flaunted her dazzling look, showcasing the butterfly neckline that beautifully accentuated her collarbones and the body-hugging dress that highlighted her well-toned figure. Her minimalistic yet striking style, featuring rosy blushed cheeks, pink lips, and flowing open hairstyle, added to the overall allure of her glamorous appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film “Bawaal,” directed by renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023. As the anticipation for the movie grows, Janhvi has also begun shooting for another film titled “Ulajh,” making her a sensation in the town.

