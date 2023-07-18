Nia Sharma Looks Stunning In Pink Ruffle Dress

Nia Sharma stuns in a pink ruffle dress at a recent party.

The actress accessorizes her look with gold jewelry.

Nia enjoys delicious dishes and drinks during the weekend.

Nia Sharma, known for her impeccable fashion sense, showcased her glamorous side in a pink ruffle dress at a recent party.

The actress treated her followers to new pictures on Instagram, where she rocked a pink lace sleeves dress with intricate ruffle detailing.

Nia accessorized her look with gold jewelry, including a chain, hoop earrings, and rings. Her makeup featured smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, enhancing her natural beauty.

In the caption, she playfully mentioned the dilemma between maintaining an XS size outfit and indulging in binge eating. She shared her enjoyment of delicious dishes and drinks during the weekend.

Her caption read, “It’s hard to decide between an XS size outfit and binge-eating in a single day.

If you know, you know😜.”

Overall, it was a perfect weekend for Nia Sharma, who effortlessly exuded style and elegance in her glamorous pink ensemble.

