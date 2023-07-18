Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nia Sharma Looks Stunning In Pink Ruffle Dress

Nia Sharma Looks Stunning In Pink Ruffle Dress

Articles
Advertisement
Nia Sharma Looks Stunning In Pink Ruffle Dress
Advertisement
  • Nia Sharma stuns in a pink ruffle dress at a recent party.
  • The actress accessorizes her look with gold jewelry.
  • Nia enjoys delicious dishes and drinks during the weekend.
Advertisement

Nia Sharma, known for her impeccable fashion sense, showcased her glamorous side in a pink ruffle dress at a recent party.

The actress treated her followers to new pictures on Instagram, where she rocked a pink lace sleeves dress with intricate ruffle detailing.

Nia accessorized her look with gold jewelry, including a chain, hoop earrings, and rings. Her makeup featured smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, enhancing her natural beauty.

In the caption, she playfully mentioned the dilemma between maintaining an XS size outfit and indulging in binge eating. She shared her enjoyment of delicious dishes and drinks during the weekend.

Her caption read, “It’s hard to decide between an XS size outfit and binge-eating in a single day.
If you know, you know😜.”

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Advertisement

 

Overall, it was a perfect weekend for Nia Sharma, who effortlessly exuded style and elegance in her glamorous pink ensemble.

Also Read

Nia Sharma Looks Gorgeous In Night Party
Nia Sharma Looks Gorgeous In Night Party

Nia Sharma attends a birthday party with her friend Amrin Chakkiwala. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story