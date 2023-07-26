Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nia Sharma Shines as a Muse in a Silver Metallic Mini Dress

Nia Sharma Shines as a Muse in a Silver Metallic Mini Dress

Articles
Advertisement
Nia Sharma Shines as a Muse in a Silver Metallic Mini Dress

Nia Sharma Shines as a Muse in a Silver Metallic Mini Dress

Advertisement
  • Nia Sharma wows as a fashion icon in the television world.
  • She flaunts a striking metallic mini dress with confidence in her latest Instagram pictures.
  • The actress garners immense popularity from her roles in TV shows.
Advertisement

Nia Sharma, the stunning and beloved fashion icon of the television industry, once again mesmerizes her fans with a striking metallic mini dress showcased in her latest Instagram pictures.

In the sizzling hot avatar, the 32-year-old actress poses confidently in the silver metallic mini dress with a halter neck design, complemented by bold smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. Her wavy hairstyle and tie-knot sandals add to her glamorous appearance.

Nia flaunts her picturesque figure, exuding queen-like glam, as she poses on a sofa with sassy expressions and a captivating smile. The actress captions the pictures with “It’s all Metallic.”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Advertisement

 

Known for her roles in TV shows like “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” “Jamai Raja,” and appearances in “Naagin” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” Nia Sharma continues to dazzle her fans with her versatile style and fashion choices.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Nia Sharma Looks Stunning In Pink Ruffle Dress
Nia Sharma Looks Stunning In Pink Ruffle Dress

Nia Sharma stuns in a pink ruffle dress at a recent party....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story