Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan posts pictures and videos from her mountain retreat

Sara Ali Khan posts pictures and videos from her mountain retreat

Articles
Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan posts pictures and videos from her mountain retreat

Sara Ali Khan posts pictures and videos from her mountain retreat

Advertisement
  • Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seeks tranquility amidst a busy world.
  • The illustrious star shares pictures of her mountain retreat on social media.
  • Khan believes that peace can be found everywhere by looking within.
Advertisement

Amidst a bustling world, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan yearns for tranquility. Hailing from a renowned family of actors and nobles, the Coolie No. 1 star seeks solace amidst her illustrious career. Sharing glimpses on social media, Sara finds her peace in the mountains, embodying her wanderlust spirit.

In a recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old celebrity shares pictures of her mountain retreat, captioned, Q: Where and How can we find peace? ☮️💟🤍
A: Everywhere. Just look within 🙏🏻🤲👶🏞️

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Advertisement

 

While enjoying her moments of serenity, Sara Ali Khan has an exciting lineup of projects ahead, including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, Jagan Shakti’s untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan Trends on Twitter Following Her Reverential Visit to Baba Barfani Mandir
Sara Ali Khan Trends on Twitter Following Her Reverential Visit to Baba Barfani Mandir

Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram Reel of her visit to the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story