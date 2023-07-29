Sara Ali Khan posts pictures and videos from her mountain retreat

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seeks tranquility amidst a busy world.

The illustrious star shares pictures of her mountain retreat on social media.

Khan believes that peace can be found everywhere by looking within.

Advertisement

Amidst a bustling world, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan yearns for tranquility. Hailing from a renowned family of actors and nobles, the Coolie No. 1 star seeks solace amidst her illustrious career. Sharing glimpses on social media, Sara finds her peace in the mountains, embodying her wanderlust spirit.

In a recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old celebrity shares pictures of her mountain retreat, captioned, Q: Where and How can we find peace? ☮️💟🤍

A: Everywhere. Just look within 🙏🏻🤲👶🏞️

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Advertisement

While enjoying her moments of serenity, Sara Ali Khan has an exciting lineup of projects ahead, including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, Jagan Shakti’s untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Sara Ali Khan Trends on Twitter Following Her Reverential Visit to Baba Barfani Mandir Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram Reel of her visit to the...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.