Sara Ali Khan posts pictures and videos from her mountain retreat

Sara Ali Khan Trends on Twitter Following Her Reverential Visit to Baba Barfani Mandir
Amidst a bustling world, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan yearns for tranquility. Hailing from a renowned family of actors and nobles, the Coolie No. 1 star seeks solace amidst her illustrious career. Sharing glimpses on social media, Sara finds her peace in the mountains, embodying her wanderlust spirit.
In a recent Instagram post, the 27-year-old celebrity shares pictures of her mountain retreat, captioned, Q: Where and How can we find peace? ☮️💟🤍
A: Everywhere. Just look within 🙏🏻🤲👶🏞️
While enjoying her moments of serenity, Sara Ali Khan has an exciting lineup of projects ahead, including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, Jagan Shakti’s untitled project, and Murder Mubarak.
