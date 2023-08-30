Anushka Sen shares quirky selfies, shows off her moody side

Anushka Sen impresses with her quirky selfies and style.

She flaunts a grey sleeveless top, gold hoop earrings, and rosy makeup.

Anushka’s engaging Instagram stories showcase her varied moods and charismatic smile.

Anushka Sen consistently amazes with her style, and this time she charms with adorable selfies. Her knack for turning mood swings into interesting moments shines through.

On her Instagram, Anushka shared pictures embracing her quirky side. Wearing a grey sleeveless top with a high neckline, she adds a touch of glamour with gold hoop earrings and a delicate chain. Her open hair and rosy makeup complement her simple yet captivating look.

In her stories, she compiles her quirky moments in various snapshots. From showcasing her radiant cheeks to striking boss-like poses, her charismatic smile warms hearts. Another story showcases her surreal vibes with a white bird emoji.

Anushka Sen’s beauty and style consistently captivate. Her quirky shades caught immediate attention and engagement from her large Instagram following.

