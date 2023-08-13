Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note for ‘most special woman’ Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor shared a touching tribute to her mother Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary.

The actress posted a black-and-white photo of her mother on a film set with her grandmother.

Fans also reacted to the post with love and support for Janhvi.

The late and beloved actress Sridevi is renowned for her exceptional beauty and immense talent within the entertainment industry.

With iconic roles in movies like Kshana Kshanam, Sadma, Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni, Lamhe, English Vinglish, and more, she carved a unique place for herself.

Her sudden and tragic passing on February 24, 2018, deeply shocked the entire nation. She is survived by her husband, film producer Boney Kapoor, along with her two daughters, actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is soon to make her acting debut, recently shared a touching tribute to her mother on what would have been her 60th birthday, August 13, 2023.

Through an Instagram post, Janhvi expressed her feelings and posted a precious black-and-white photograph of her mother alongside her grandmother, taken on a film set.