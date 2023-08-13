Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note for ‘most special woman’ Sridevi

Google Doodle honors late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her birthday
Google Doodle honors late Bollywood actress Sridevi on her 60th birthday. Sridevi...
The late and beloved actress Sridevi is renowned for her exceptional beauty and immense talent within the entertainment industry.
With iconic roles in movies like Kshana Kshanam, Sadma, Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni, Lamhe, English Vinglish, and more, she carved a unique place for herself.
Her sudden and tragic passing on February 24, 2018, deeply shocked the entire nation. She is survived by her husband, film producer Boney Kapoor, along with her two daughters, actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor, who is soon to make her acting debut, recently shared a touching tribute to her mother on what would have been her 60th birthday, August 13, 2023.
Through an Instagram post, Janhvi expressed her feelings and posted a precious black-and-white photograph of her mother alongside her grandmother, taken on a film set.
Sharing the picture, the Bawaal actress wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favorite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I’m on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I’m pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud.”
She further added, “I know you’d be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you’re with us still. You’re the reason we keep going (red heart emoji) hope you’re having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today.”
Shanaya Kapoor penned the words, “Sending love.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra expressed his affection with a collection of red heart emojis.
As soon as Janhvi shared the post, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, “JANU I LOVE YOU I AM SURE YOUR MOM IS SO PROUD OF YOU.” Another commented, “She must be proud of you.” “Beautiful pic,” wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping red heart and white heart emojis.
