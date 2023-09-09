Mouni Roy turns heads in a glamorous gown that shows off her curves

Mouni Roy is a renowned TV actress.

Mouni Roy stole the spotlight at the GQ India Best Dressed 2023 event.

She wore a sensational golden gown.

The recent GQ India Best Dressed 2023 event in Mumbai witnessed a star-studded red carpet, but it was Mouni Roy who truly stole the spotlight with her breathtaking presence. Accompanied by her husband, Suraj Nambiar, the actress left everyone in awe with her sensational golden gown.

Mouni took to Instagram to share a series of photos flaunting her stunning attire, and it’s safe to say that she left fans and fellow celebrities spellbound. She wore a ruched patterned golden shimmering gown that accentuated her curves and featured an alluring navel-showing design. Mouni paired the gown with elegant golden heels, keeping her accessories minimal to let the dress shine.

Mouni’s makeup was impeccable. She opted for a striking smokey eye look and glossy makeup that added an extra layer of glamour. With nude lips, she allowed her eyes to take center stage.

Celebrities, including Disha Patani, couldn’t resist gushing over Mouni’s look, praising her as “the hottest dressed too.” Mouni Roy’s appearance at the GQ India Best Dressed 2023 event was undoubtedly show-stopping, making her one of the evening’s most glamorous and elegant stars.

