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DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival

Cardi B, LE SSERAFIM and major music acts join the two-night Las Vegas event.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: BTS, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Weezer and Zara Larsson took the stage Friday at the T-Mobile Arena as the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival opened its two-night run in Las Vegas.


BTS was among the biggest names on the festival’s opening-night lineup, bringing K-pop to a bill featuring artists from a wide range of musical genres.

Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Weezer and Zara Larsson also performed Friday, setting the tone for a weekend that brought pop, rock, country and hip-hop acts together on one stage.


LE SSERAFIM, which was added to the festival lineup in June, further strengthened the event’s K-pop presence alongside BTS.

The full lineup also included Benson Boone, Ciara, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins and special performer Stella Lefty.


Ryan Seacrest returned as host of the festival, which was presented by Capital One.


The event continued Saturday, Sept. 19, with another lineup of performances from artists across multiple genres.

Fans outside Las Vegas could follow the festival through live coverage on Disney+ and Hulu, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations in more than 150 U.S. markets.


Live coverage began at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time each night.


The free iHeartRadio House of Music, presented by Hyundai, opened outside T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 18 and continued through Sept. 19.

The experience featured interactive spaces inspired by several performers, including BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson.

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