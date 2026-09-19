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Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation

Security personnel recover a Kalashnikov, 9mm pistol and motorcycle from Manghopir site.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Manghopir

Karachi: Two Terrorists Associated with Fitna-al-Hindustan Killed in Intelligence-Based Operation in Manghopir


The Counter Terrorism Department operation team in coordination with a federal intelligence agency, conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kacha Road, Ghazi Goth area of Manghopir, Karachi, to apprehend terrorists associated with Fitna-al-Hindustan .


During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the law-enforcement personnel. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

The killed terrorists were allegedly involved in planning terrorist activities in Karachi.


The following weapons and other items were recovered from their possession:


* 01 Kalashnikov

* 01 9mm pistol

* 01 motorcycle


The identification of the deceased terrorists is under process. The recovered weapons and other evidence have been taken into custody for forensic examination and further investigation.


Further investigation is also underway to trace their associates, facilitators and wider terrorist network operating in Karachi.


The intelligence-based operations against terrorist elements will continue, and all available resources are being utilized to ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens.

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