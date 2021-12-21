FIR Launched On Yasir Shah and His Friend for Sexual Assault

Cricket fans are in celebrations these days as teams from all over the world are heading to Pakistan for multiple series. On the other hand, a news came out yesterday that not only shocked cricket fans but also every Pakistani out there.

A case have been registered against test cricketer Yasir Shah accusing him of raping a minor. The news came out just yesterday and was immediately the talk of the town.

The FIR was made by the aunt of the 14-year-old victim, stating that the cricketer’s friend is also involved in this heinous act. According to the sources, Yasir apparently raped a 14-year-old girl and forced her to marry his friend.

The FIR states that the women along with her niece, who is a matric student, went to a gathering in Lahore that was hosted by Yasir Shah, who she claims to be acquainted with. She said that after a couple of months after returning, the niece seemed ‘unwell and disturbed.’

“After repeatedly questioning her about it,” the complainant said, “she indicated that at Yasir’s residence, his friend Farhan got her phone number and claimed to be her friend after talking to her a few times.”

She further claimed that Farhan, a friend of Yasir Shah, forced the girl to talk to Yasir over WhatsApp. “On August 14, when she returned from tuition, Farhan forced her into a taxi and drove her to a flat in F-11,” according to the aunt.

Farhan sexually raped the girl at gunpoint, according to the FIR, and told her not to tell anyone. He also made Yasir threaten the girl, claiming that as an international and well-known cricket player, he has the ability to do anything.

“Farhan blackmailed her once more, taking her to a flat above a café in E-11 where he raped her for the second time,” the aunt continued.

“When I found out about it, I called Yasir on WhatsApp and told him everything on September 10 or 11, when he was in the West Indies,” says the author. He stated my niece was gorgeous and he preferred minor girls,” she continued, making fun of the situation.

“Yasir invited me to meet Farhan in a café in F-6 a few days ago. “Farhan threatened me with severe consequences once more,” the complainant stated.

“Now Yasir has requested a meeting at his flat in Islamabad on December 22. He said that if my niece could please him, everything would be OK, and that if she couldn’t, she could do anything she wanted,” she explained.

The aunt went on to say that her entire family is currently under threat of death, and that life is becoming increasingly tough for them. I demand that the officials take quick action to stop it.