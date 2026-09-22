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Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special

From colorful cakes to arcade adventures, Khai’s sixth birthday was packed with love, laughter and fun.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Khai’s sixth birthday

NEW YORK: Khai Malik’s sixth birthday turned into a joyful weekend of cake, colorful rides and precious family moments, with dad Zayn Malik and mom Gigi Hadid each sharing sweet glimpses of the special celebration on social media.


Zayn, 33, gave fans a peek into the fun-filled festivities Tuesday, sharing a carousel of photos from Khai’s birthday celebration at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey.


The singer took his daughter and her friends to Nickelodeon Universe and Hasbro Arcade, where the birthday girls enjoyed rides, games and plenty of playful moments.


One of the sweetest photos showed Zayn lighting the candles on Khai’s colorful birthday cake as his daughter stood nearby, ready to celebrate her big day.

The rest of the carousel captured Khai and her friends enjoying the arcade and rides, giving the celebration a bright and carefree birthday feel.


“Khai’s 6th birthday this weekend!! Big thank you to everyone who made it extra special,” Zayn wrote in the caption.



He thanked American Dream, Nickelodeon Universe and Hasbro Arcade for helping make the celebration memorable, adding, “The girls had the BEST time!”

Zayn also saved a special thank-you for The London Baker, praising Khai’s birthday cake as “epic” as always.


While Zayn shared the action-packed side of the celebration, Gigi offered fans a much quieter but equally heartwarming glimpse into her daughter’s birthday.

The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Sept. 19 to share a photo of Khai’s birthday breakfast, featuring crispy bacon and a colorful sprinkle-covered cupcake topped with a pink curly candle.


“My girl, my life!!!!” Hadid wrote over the sweet birthday moment, adding, “Traditional [cake slice emoji] for bday breakfast.”


The two posts showed different sides of Khai’s special weekend from a lively day filled with rides and games to a cozy birthday breakfast prepared by her mom.

Hadid and Malik welcomed their daughter in September 2020 and have largely kept Khai out of the spotlight. Although the former couple occasionally share special moments involving their daughter, they have generally chosen to protect her privacy.


For Khai’s sixth birthday, however, both parents gave fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse of the little girl enjoying a day filled with friendship, family love, cake and plenty of birthday fun.

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