CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban

Lawsuit challenges restrictions imposed after Trump criticized the outlets’ coverage.

WASHINGTON: A growing clash over White House press access has reached the courts, with CNN, Politico and MS NOW suing the Trump administration after their journalists were barred from the White House.





The three news organizations filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., challenging the restrictions under the First Amendment and seeking a temporary order to restore their access.





News outlets challenge White House ban





President Donald Trump announced the ban Friday, accusing the three outlets of reporting what he called “fiction and lies.” Their journalists were denied access to White House grounds Saturday, and their press credentials were revoked.





In a joint statement, CNN, Politico and MS NOW said the government should not determine what news organizations report or publish. They argued that the restrictions threaten independent journalism and press protections.





The administration has defended the restrictions, saying White House access is a privilege rather than a right. Trump has also argued that the ban is aimed at what he calls “fake news” and has cited national security in defending the move.





TV networks halt presidential pool coverage





The dispute also disrupted the White House television press pool, which allows major broadcasters to share footage of presidential events.





ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC said Monday they would suspend pooled television coverage after CNN was prevented from carrying out its scheduled duties. The networks said the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate and independent information about the government.





CNN had been scheduled to provide pool coverage of Trump’s trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. With CNN barred from the White House, the other networks declined to take its place.





White House press access faces legal disputes





The lawsuit adds to ongoing legal disputes between the Trump administration and news organizations over access to the president.





The Associated Press has also challenged restrictions on its White House access after the administration objected to the outlet’s use of the term “Gulf of Mexico.” That case remains ongoing.





The latest case will now put the administration’s restrictions on White House press access before a federal court, with the three outlets seeking judicial protection for their journalists’ access and First Amendment rights.