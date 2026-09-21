Monday, September 21, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, September 21, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran

It marks the second Qatari delivery this month. Earlier, the tanker Al Marrouna, carrying LNG from Qatar, arrived at Pakistan's Port Qasim.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan negotiated with Iran to secure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for a liquefied natural gas shipment from Qatar, providing temporary relief as the country confronts a worsening energy crisis, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The LNG tanker loaded its cargo from Qatar's Ras Laffan facility in late June, crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend and was expected to reach Pakistan's LNG import facility by Tuesday, according to ship-tracking data cited by Bloomberg.

The passage was negotiated between government officials, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It marks the second Qatari delivery this month. Earlier, the tanker Al Marrouna, carrying LNG from Qatar, arrived at Pakistan's Port Qasim.

Pakistan had been considering a tender if the shipment failed to get through Hormuz, according to the report.

"A successful delivery, however, is preferable for the government, eager to avoid buying additional expensive shipments from the spot market, where prices have spiked to the highest level since 2022," Bloomberg reported.

Pakistan is facing significant challenges in securing LNG deliveries because of geopolitical disruptions and high spot market prices. The country depends heavily on long-term supply deals with Qatar for stable and more affordable LNG.

Renewed hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz led to the cancellation of a Qatari LNG shipment scheduled for July 2026 and prompted Qatar to declare force majeure, disrupting LNG imports. The situation forced Pakistan to seek emergency supplies and look for alternative fuels or expensive spot cargoes.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik warned Sunday that fuel prices could rise to 1,000 rupees ($3.50) per liter if a shortage develops, while saying there was currently no fuel shortage in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Malik said oil prices in the international market had increased by about 80%, while petrol prices in Pakistan had been raised by only 50% since March 1.

Recommended

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline

Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline
PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles

PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles
US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs

US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs
FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders

FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders
US Fed, BoE step up scrutiny of bank exposure to trading firms

US Fed, BoE step up scrutiny of bank exposure to trading firms
Pakistan current account deficit narrows to $98mn in August

Pakistan current account deficit narrows to $98mn in August