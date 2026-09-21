Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers

Kelce became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards after the catch while helping the Chiefs beat the Colts 33-30 in overtime.

Travis Kelce had another night to remember Sunday, making NFL history as the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Indianapolis Colts 33-30 in overtime with Taylor Swift cheering him on from the stands.





The Chiefs announced during the game that Kelce had surpassed Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk for the most receiving yards after the catch in NFL history, adding another record to the 36-year-old tight end’s career.





Kelce also made a major impact on the field, finishing with nine receptions for 101 yards. He opened his scoring account for the 2026 season with a 13-yard touchdown reception in the first half.





Swift celebrated the touchdown from her VIP suite, standing and showing her wedding ring while shouting, “That’s my husband,” according to reports.

The milestone came during a dramatic overtime finish that kept Kansas City unbeaten at 2-0.

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Patrick Mahomes threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, while Kenneth Walker III rushed for 117 yards. Walker also made a crucial 22-yard reception late in overtime to put Kansas City in position for the winning kick.





Harrison Butker then drilled a 40-yard field goal to seal the victory for the Chiefs.





Indianapolis stayed in the game behind quarterback Daniel Jones, who passed for 210 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Running back Jonathan Taylor added 92 yards and two touchdowns.





Kelce’s latest achievement adds to an already decorated career. He entered the season after recording 443 yards after the catch in 2025 and continued to strengthen his place among the NFL’s most productive tight ends.