The agony of chronic body odor as deodorant fails to stop the daily struggle

The person who smells may be managing a medical condition.

The shower was fresh, the shirt was clean and the deodorant was on, yet somewhere between the front door and the first meeting, confidence slipped away.





For a surprising number of people, that moment is not a one-time embarrassment. It is a daily routine, one that follows them onto crowded trains, into open-plan offices, across restaurant tables and into the awkward pause before a hug hello.





Sweat itself has no smell, according to Chris Callewaert, a senior research fellow at Ghent University in Belgium who studies body odor. The odor begins when bacteria on the skin break down the fatty secretions released by glands in the armpits, groin and chest area.





When that balance tips, the smell can become stubborn. Overactive glands or an overload of odor-producing bacteria are common culprits. In its chronic form, the condition is known as bromhidrosis.





Puberty, hormonal shifts, medications and illness can all trigger it. For people affected, Callewaert says, the odor can return within minutes of stepping out of the shower.





The problem is more common than many assume. The International Hyperhidrosis Society estimates that 4.8 percent of people live with uncontrollable sweating, a separate but often overlapping condition.





The group also says about half of the 1.6 million American women who enter menopause each year notice more underarm sweat and odor. Tight spaces during the daily commute can make every moment feel uncomfortable.

People may carefully plan their routes, choose their seats and adjust their schedules to avoid being too close to others. At work, some employees may prefer jobs that offer remote work options or avoid meetings and social gatherings where they worry their odor could be noticed.





Social situations can also become stressful. The worry about body odor can also create a cycle of stress. Anxiety can increase sweating, which may make the odor worse and lead to even more concern.





Callewaert says people who fear they smell often pay more attention to hygiene than others rather than neglecting it. Over time, this can contribute to social isolation, anxiety, depression and a lower quality of life.





Reaching for another stick or spray may only make matters worse, Callewaert says. Antiperspirants and deodorants can mask odor in the short term, but they can also wipe out helpful bacteria while hardier, smellier strains bounce back in greater numbers.





He argues that widespread use of these products since the mid-20th century, combined with poor diets, high stress and unhealthy guts, may have worsened body odor across the population. He is now developing a patented line of probiotic deodorants.





Experts say that making several small lifestyle changes may work better than relying on one product. Using antibacterial soap and washing clothes properly can help reduce odor-causing bacteria on the skin and fabrics.





Wearing breathable materials such as cotton can improve airflow, while avoiding certain fabrics may also help.

Removing underarm hair through methods such as waxing or laser treatment can reduce the spaces where bacteria can grow.





Diet may also play a role, as meals high in meat and fast food have been associated with stronger body odor, while eating more vegetables may help. Managing stress is another important step because lower stress levels can reduce sweating and support a healthier skin microbiome.





Carrying a spare shirt and clean socks can also provide a quick confidence boost during the day. For people dealing with excessive sweating, doctors may recommend medical treatments such as Botox, which can reduce sweat production. Another option is miraDry, an FDA-cleared procedure that targets underarm sweat and odor glands and hair follicles.





Callewaert says subtle shifts in scent have been associated with conditions including diabetes, Parkinson's disease and cancer, so brushing off the concern with "just use more deodorant" can miss a bigger picture.





Angela Ballard, a registered nurse and communications director for the International Hyperhidrosis Society, says shame keeps many people from talking about the problem, even with their doctors and friends. She urges a simple change in mindset as pause before judging.





The person who smells may be managing a medical condition, taking medication that alters body chemistry or going through menopause. Body odor is a natural product of the bacteria that live on everyone's skin. Understanding that, experts say, is the first step toward fixing it, and toward treating one another with a little more kindness.



