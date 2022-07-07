Robert Downey Jr. urges candidates to take clean energy jobs

The Energy Department is working with Robert Downey Jr., an actor.

The Energy Department is working with Robert Downey Jr., an actor. In collaboration to hire up to 1,000 new employees with an emphasis on sustainable energy and climate change. On Wednesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm issued a video featuring the Iron Man actor. Who is urging candidates from various backgrounds to apply to the department’s “clean energy corps.” As well as to take on positions meant to hasten the adoption of sustainable energy sources including wind and solar energy.

According to Granholm, participants will work on numerous projects to find, develop, and implement solutions to produce energy. While also reducing the planet’s rising greenhouse gas emissions. These projects include building thousands of miles of electric transmission lines to deliver wind and solar power. Moreover, the Energy Department received $62 billion as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Which was according to the infrastructure law signed last year by President Joe Biden.

In the animated video, Downey says viewers may know him from one of his “many day jobs” as a billionaire superhero in Iron Man or “world’s greatest detective,” Sherlock Holmes.

“But now I’ve got this sweet new office over the Department of Energy, and I’ve already been putting in some crazy hours helping out the Clean Energy Corps,″ Downey says. “I’ve been working with some amazing people on fantastic new solutions” to climate change.

Granholm, who also appears the video, tells Downey the Energy Department is “looking for folks to help us with pretty much everything.″ From scientists to IT specialists, civil engineers, electrical engineers and more.

“My gosh, we mean everybody!” exclaims Downey, holding a coffee cup declaring him the “world’s best DOE intern.″