Sylvester Stallone Reiterates Ownership Complaints for “Rocky”

Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky franchise.

MGM is developing a film spinoff centering on Ivan Drago.

Drago was portrayed by Dolph Lundgren in 1985’s Rocky IV and later in 2018’s Creed II.

Advertisement

Given that MGM is creating an Ivan Drago-focused movie spinoff; Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky film series.

Stallone, who authored the Oscar-winning script for Rocky, in which he played boxer Rocky Balboa; took to Instagram on Saturday to express his disapproval of the upcoming movie Drago; which is being written by Robert Lawton, as was previously revealed this week by The Wrap. Stallone did not specifically name anyone in his most recent tweet; but when he spoke of a “94-year-old producer”. it was clearly a reference to Irwin Winkler; who is 91 and has produced all of the Rocky films as well as the later Creed offshoot movies.

One more Heartbreaker I just learned this… Once more, the pathological 94-year-old PRODUCER; and HIS SELFISH USELESS CHILDREN are picking the flesh off the bones of yet another magnificent character! Regarding Drago, Stallone wrote. How do you weasels look in the mirror, seriously?

“I am sorry to the fans, I apologise to the fans, and I never intended ROCKY to be abused FOR THIS GREED. # no shame #sad day #Parasite,” the star concluded.

Also Read Sylvester Stallone tries to copy Amitabh Bachchan Sylvester Stallone will play a superhero in the film Samaritan. The teaser...

Ivan Drago, who was represented by Dolph Lundgren in the films Rocky IV from 1985 and Creed II from 2018; will be revisited in Drago. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from November 2021; Lundgren had already hinted to a possible spinoff movie.

Advertisement

The statement from Stallone followed one from July 16 in which he specifically targeted Winkler; calling him “the amazingly untalented and parasitical Producer of Rocky and Creed”. David Winkler, the son of Irwin and named as a producer on the Creed movies; including the 2015 debut movie with Michael B. Jordan and Sly Stallone repeating his role as Balboa; was also lambasted in the article.

In a subsequent tweet on July 17, Stallone expressed his displeasure about a dispute over the franchise’s ownership. In a letter to Irwin, Stallone said, “I genuinely would want [to] get at least; a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before handing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN; – I feel That would be a FAIR gesture.”

These two preceding postings have been taken down.

Also Read Sylvester Stallone as Mob Boss in Taylor Sheridan’s new series Sylvester Stallone as Dwight, his crime boss character in Tulsa King, was...