Ben Affleck’s wedding speech to Jennifer Lopez was ’emotional’

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for the second time on Saturday
  • It was a lavish ceremony in Georgia, just a month after exchanging vows in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.
  • While images from the dreamy ceremony have gone viral, it has been reported that the 50-year-old groom became emotional while giving a speech to his new wife, JLo, 53.
The Argo star and director brought up his 2002 engagement to the Marry Me singer, noting that they didn’t walk down the aisle for no reason.

According to a US Magazine, the Batman actor stated that they did not marry the first time because they needed to have their respective children.

Lopez has two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, and Affleck has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, ten, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

‘Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her children and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,’ a source told the site.

Ben and Jen were engaged for 20 years but called off their wedding in 2003.

The children played an important role in the couple’s weekend wedding.

‘Jennifer loved having all the kids there,’ a source told People. She adored the setting. Everything felt very special. It was a fantasy for her.’

