Bob Odenkirk’s says his life was saved by CPR on the set of “Better Call Saul”

Following a heart attack on the set of “Better Call Saul” last year, Bob Odenkirk has claimed that he would have passed away “in a few minutes” if CPR had not been administered.

Odenkirk passed out on the Albuquerque, New Mexico set in July 2021 when the sixth and final season of the program was being filmed.

I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes.

Advertisement

Following a heart attack on the set of “Better Call Saul” last year, Bob Odenkirk has claimed that he would have passed away “in a few minutes” if CPR had not been administered.

Odenkirk passed out on the Albuquerque, New Mexico set in July 2021 when the sixth and final season of the program was being filmed. Later, he acknowledged that it was caused by a “small heart attack.”

The actor, who has received multiple nominations for his portrayal of the show’s title character at the Golden Globes and Emmys, has now disclosed that he stopped breathing during the tense episode but was saved by emergency medical attention provided on set.

He can’t remember what happened right away, but he now knows it happened at around 5:30 when the actors and crew were switching shots. Odenkirk, now 59, reportedly watched a Chicago Cubs baseball game on TV at the time while perched on an exercise bike he used in between shootings.

In an interview, the actor recalled: “I went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good.'”

The actor, who portrays swindler-turned-attorney Jimmy McGill who uses the alias Saul Goodman, claimed that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, and Patrick Fabian, who portrays Howard Hamlin, seized his head and hand and “started yelling at me to stay on Earth.”

Advertisement

“I wasn’t breathing,” he continued. “I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes.”

He underwent emergency surgery to clean the artery he termed “the widowmaker” after receiving three shocks from the defibrillator.

The AMC smash “Breaking Bad,” which aired for five seasons between 2008 and 2013, has a prequel called “Better Call Saul.” Odenkirk made his television debut in that series as Goodman, a lawyer for Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White.

Actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston will play White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, in the show’s final season.

This was informed by Odenkirk that the reunion was “The first episode I worked on for “Breaking Bad” featured a significant scene with those men in the desert at 2 a.m. during a sandstorm, according to the actor. I won’t say any more about that, but let’s go back to the relationship. Because, dude, it’s mind-blowing.”

Also Read Amy Grant pens down the song for her wife after suffering a concussion in a bike accident After a bike accident left his wife, fellow musician Amy Grant, with...

Advertisement