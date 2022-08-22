Fans of Victoria Beckham are mystified by her posh accent

Victoria Beckham, is a British singer, songwriter, and fashion designer

She has baffled her followers in an odd Instagram video with her posh accent.

While her 30 million followers marveled over her makeup talents, it was her voice that really got fans talking after she released a makeover tutorial using her own brand of beauty items on Sunday.

Fans of the Spice Girls singer said things like, “I never recall her being that posh whilst in spice girls,” after hearing the star, who hails from Essex, speak in the video.

Brooklyn, Victoria’s eldest son, is 23 years old, and he recently caused a stir when he gave an internet interview in which he demonstrated his many different dialects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Fans were distracted by her fancy accent as she demonstrated how to get her “signature smoky eye” with Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new eyeliner.

One fan said, “I know she’s posh spice, but girllll,” referring to the singer. “I love her, but I swear she didn’t always sound like this certainly not in the spice girls days.”

Others concurred, saying things like, “I adore her don’t get me wrong just never remember her being so posh while in spice girls,” and, “She never used to speak like this.”