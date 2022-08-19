New photos of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are the epitome of couple goals

The most recent photographs that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have posted to social media provide huge inspiration for other couples.

Their outing takes place just before Harry’s 15-night Love on Tour concert run that is slated to take place at the Madison Square Garden in the city of New York

What followed was some PDA that will undoubtedly get people talking.

On Thursday, the former member of One Direction was seen with the woman he has been seeing as they went on a passionate dinner date in the evening and then shared a passionate kiss at the gym in the morning.

Later on that evening, when they had finished their meals, the two lovers were seen leaving the restaurant, and as they did so, they were met by a large crowd of admiring followers.

Even though Wilde is in the middle of a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, she seemed to be in high spirits as she enjoyed her night out with Styles. Styles is getting ready for his 15-date residency at Madison Square Garden, which will stretch from August 20 to September 21.