Edition: English
Edition: English

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin split after 25 years of marriage

Articles
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin split after 25 years of marriage

  • There have been reports that after twenty-five years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have made the decision to divorce.
  • Flavin reportedly filed for divorce from Rocky star 76 on Friday at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida

Their romance began in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, and they tied the knot in 1997, however for those who are unaware, Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997. Flavin is 54 years old.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25, are the three girls that they share. In addition, Stallone is a father to son Seargeoh, who he had with Sasha Czack during a prior marriage.

His oldest son Sage, whom he shared with his former partner Starlin Wright, passed away in the year 2012.

The announcement of the couple’s decision to divorce comes three months after they commemorated the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary by posting heartfelt Instagram messages to each other in honour of the momentous occasion.

