Priyanka Chopra relishes ‘golgappa,’ poses while hosting her favourites

Priyanka Chopra threw a night out for her “favourite” people at her New York City restaurant Sona, and she uploaded photos to Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra is now in New York on a busy trip. The actress made time for her husband Nick Jonas, her friends, and several seminars while also spending time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She organised a night out for her “favourite folks” at her Sona restaurant in New York City. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra embrace during a date night.

Priyanka Chopra posted photos from the event she hosted on Thursday night to her Instagram account. She shared the images on Instagram Stories as a carousel movie that began with a clip from a previous post she had made on Thursday. She was seen jumping into her car, giving the thumbs up, and winking at the camera. “An NYC night out with some of my favourites,” she captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The remainder of the film included images of Priyanka and her visitors as well as some of the aesthetically pleasing furnishings of her restaurant. In one of the photos, she is seen enjoying a “golgappa,” while in another, she is seen posing with Nick Jonas. She also posed for a photo with Malala Yousafzai, the recipient of the Noble Peace Prize. When the two went to the UN conference earlier this week, they also took a photo of themselves together. At the restaurant, Priyanka’s well-arranged dining table was also furnished with silverware from her home furnishings company, Sona Homes.

Priyanka started her New York trip by addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at UNGA as the United Nations began its UN High-Level Week on Monday. She visited her restaurant Sona on a number of occasions. She also attended FC Festival, where she promoted her upcoming television series Citadel with its co-creator, Anthony Russo. She also attended Forbes Philanthropy Summit, as well as a summit about climate change held by Global Citizen.

Priyanka Chopra reveals what brought her to work in ‘Citadel’
Priyanka Chopra reveals what brought her to work in ‘Citadel’

Soon, fans will be able to watch Priyanka Chopra in the new...

