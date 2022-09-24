The re-release of Avatar is expected to gross $15 to $20 million worldwide

The highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar by James Cameron, was rereleased in theatres on Friday, September 23.

The re-release of Avatar has had a good opening weekend in theatres both in India and around the world, bringing in solid numbers and adding to the movie’s already impressive box office tally.

The highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar by James Cameron, was rereleased in theatres on Friday, September 23. The movie broke all previous box office records when it was initially released in 2009. The movie is currently on its third run, which was coordinated to coincide with the promotion for its future sequel. The movie has once again been able to garner respectable box office receipts on a global scale, with a target of $15–20 million. Also read: According to James Cameron, Avatar will only be considered effective if viewers attend the sequel.

James Cameron’s movie did well in India on Friday thanks to National Cinema Day’s lower ticket pricing, selling 1 crore worth of tickets just from advance reservations. Despite competition from Brahmastra and Chup, trade analysts estimate it can have a 5-crore weekend in India. Avatar made $1.04 million in advance ticket sales, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, selling 77,559 seats.

The movie opened on Thursday itself in five markets around the world. According to a report in The Collider, it earned $877k altogether during the course of Thursday from France, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the Philippines. US analysts expect that the movie would earn between $7 and $12 million on Friday in the North American market, according to a report. It can make as much money abroad, particularly in India, according to other trade sources, bringing the day one global revenue to $15 to $20 million. This is a big sum for a re-release and will help the movie’s already impressive global box office performance.

With a $2.8 billion global total, Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time. It momentarily relinquished this throne to Avengers: Endgame in 2021, but the additional revenue helped it regain it after it was released in China later that year. The third wave will probably aid in the film’s further consolidation.

After its initial 2009 release, the movie is currently having its third run at the box office, and this time, it is just a few months before the debut of its eagerly anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres in December. The movie, which is again directed by James Cameron, stars Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh in addition to returning actors Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang from the first one. On December 16, 2022, the second installment of a five-part series will hit theatres.

