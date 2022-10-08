Advertisement
Kanye West takes the kids to his "own school" and says 'I don't compromise'

Kanye West takes the kids to his “own school”

  • According to Kanye West, he won’t make accommodations for his children’s education.
  • All they do is take all the celeb kids and shove them into this same school,” Ye says Tucker Carlson.
  • The rapper’s children attend school in California’s Sierra Canyon.
According to Kanye West, he won’t make accommodations for his children’s education.

The 45-year-old says he won’t send the four children with Kim Kardashian to a school that “compromises” their morals.

“All they do is take all the celeb kids and shove them into this same school,” Ye says Tucker Carlson.

The rapper’s children attend school in California’s Sierra Canyon.

Right now, we’ve reached a settlement that my kids will go to my school after school so they can take choir, but I’m not finished since I don’t compromise.

His son Psalm, however, has been “indoctrinated” by the school administration since he refuses to participate in the choir at Donda.

“Psalm came in and asked, ‘Why do I have to sing?’ as I sat there with him. The rapper said to Carlson, “I don’t even attend your school.

“Imagine a 16-year-old version of that person, or a 26-year-old version of that guy, where the father doesn’t have a say in what the kids watch, what the kids wear, what the kids eat, or who the kids hang out with,” the author said.

