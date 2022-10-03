Advertisement
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham draw attention in the same costumes

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

  • Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made a statement in their coordinated outfits as they attended the Givenchy Spring
  • The Transformers actor and the aspiring chef went hand in hand together at the event and gave off the ultimate couple goals vibe.
  • The couple previously stood by Victoria during her fashion display despite rumors of a family dispute.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made a statement in their coordinated outfits as they attended the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Transformers actor and the aspiring chef went hand in hand together at the event and gave off the ultimate couple goals vibe.

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham wore a black suit with a white shirt, and his dark brown hair was properly dressed for the event.

The millionaire heiress, meantime, grabbed attention with her sexy appearance as she matched her husband’s outfit with a white blouse with a keyhole accent.

Platform heels were Nicola’s choice, but they were hardly noticeable because they were hidden by her black pants. She completed her ensemble with a gold necklace with a crucifix pendant.

She was dressed simply, highlighting her inherent attractiveness with her stunning, black-lined eyes, and carrying a small black bag.

The couple previously stood by Victoria during her fashion display despite rumors of a family dispute.

Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
