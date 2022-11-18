Daniel Craig Needed His Bond to Pass Away For Him To  Move Forward 

The 54-year-old actor, whose five 007 films ranged from 2006’s Casino Royale to 2021’s No Time to Die, said he’s not particularly sad about leaving the legendary role.

Daniel Craig has moved on, but James Bond will return.

The 54-year-old actor, whose five 007 films ranged from 2006’s Casino Royale to 2021’s No Time to Die, said he’s not particularly sad about leaving the legendary role.

The Knives Out actor reveals his reasons for quitting Bond in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Two things, one for the franchise and one for myself, said Craig. “One was that resets result in a fresh start, which [the franchise] did with me. “Well, you need to reset again,” I said. So let’s kill off my character and look for another Bond and a new plot. Start when you’re [age] 23, then 25, then 30.”

Craig went on, “The other was to allow me to continue. I don’t wish to return. If they were to ask me back, I suppose I should consider myself lucky, but the truth is that I need to move on. There is no greater sacrifice than the one he makes in the film, which was done out of love. It therefore seemed like a fitting way to wrap up.”

Although Craig had stated that he would sooner “slit” his wrists than take on the demanding physical demands of Bond once more after finishing 2015’s Spectre, his remarks about suffering a long list of ailments during filming are now one of the few things he regrets about playing the secret agent.

According to Craig, who spoke to the Los Angeles Times, “It’s my fault because I kind of didn’t shut up about the fact that I had all these ailments.” “I’m angry with myself for even having brought them up. I worked far more on the artistic side of those films than I did on their practical aspects.

“The physical side of the movies was just the work,” he continued. I had to finish it. I trained and mastered the fights, but it seems like my head is malfunctioning. The hard job was in the rest of it—the movies’ appearance, atmosphere, and temperature—and in securing Sam Mendes as Skyfall’s director. Although going to the gym is difficult, it is not very mentally challenging.

Craig will soon reprise his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc from the 2019 film Knives Out in its sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which opens in theatres on November 23 for one week before becoming available on Netflix on December 23.

The break from Bond has also afforded the actor more time with his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, 52, and their children. In addition to Craig’s daughter Ella Loudon — whom he shares with ex Fiona Loudon — he is also dad to a 4-year-old daughter with Weisz, who also has a 16-year-old son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky.

“I’m very, very fortunate as an actor to have got to a stage in my career where I can now go, ‘You know what? I’m gonna pick and choose,'” Craig said. “I have a family that I need to be with most of the time, until they hate me, and then I can go away and do some work. That’s more important to me right now.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters Nov. 23 for one week before streaming on Netflix beginning Dec. 23.

